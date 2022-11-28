Popular former WWE star has issues with AEW; claims recurring feature booked by Tony Khan is "a bit much"

Former WWE star Chris Masters, currently performing under the ring name Chris Adonis, recently shared an issue he has with AEW programming.

Adonis is better known for his run as Chris Masters in WWE. Despite never winning a title during his stay, he was still immensely popular with fans in the late 2000s. Since his release in 2011, Adonis has had successful stints on the independent circuit with GFW and IMPACT Wrestling. He is currently performing with the National Wrestling Alliance.

Thanks to their TV-14 rating, AEW can air edgier content on their shows, such as blood and profanity. While there have been some heavy criticisms levied towards the use of blood, Adonis seems to have taken issue with the language of the company's programming.

The former WWE star took to social media to share his distaste towards the promotion's continued use of cursing during its programming. He stated that the amount of curse words on the show feels "a bit much."

"The amount of cursing on AEW feels like a bit much IMO," wrote Chris Adonis.

You can check out his tweet below:

What did fans make of the former WWE star's criticism towards AEW?

Fans certainly agreed with the criticism, with many taking Adonis' post as an opportunity to share their thoughts on the matter.

One fan went as far as to suggest that this is the sole reason they don't watch the show.

jabari nath @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis The reason why I don't watch. I tried to watch once but I'm not having that language in my house with young kids @ChrisAdonis The reason why I don't watch. I tried to watch once but I'm not having that language in my house with young kids

Others questioned the issues with cursing, citing inevitability, while there were also calls for hypocrisy given that wrestling is simulated violence.

mirko @mirko62288759 @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis Soon or later they will say stuff like that @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis Soon or later they will say stuff like that

ArkhamSmoke |budstuff.club @BudstuffClub @ibnkismatt



Weird flex. @ChrisAdonis so you are fine with them seeing violence but draw the line at some PG swears?Weird flex. @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis so you are fine with them seeing violence but draw the line at some PG swears?Weird flex.

Truth Teller @TruthTe82609736 @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis I agree. Its okay if kids might stumble onto watching a show about people physically fighting each other and sometimes outright assaulting each other to where realistically they would of had serious charges on them. As long as they don't hear any bad words from it. @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis I agree. Its okay if kids might stumble onto watching a show about people physically fighting each other and sometimes outright assaulting each other to where realistically they would of had serious charges on them. As long as they don't hear any bad words from it.

CmAssodispade @AssodispadeCm @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis So you don't want swearing in your house which i respect but you swear, dawg. I mean number one, other kids swear so they will hear it and probably do it behind your back. That's just truthfully, but second. You aren't exactly setting an example lol @ibnkismatt @ChrisAdonis So you don't want swearing in your house which i respect but you swear, dawg. I mean number one, other kids swear so they will hear it and probably do it behind your back. That's just truthfully, but second. You aren't exactly setting an example lol

All Elite Wrestling has emerged as perhaps the second-biggest brand of pro wrestling in North America at the moment. The company has been garnering rave reviews for its weekly programming of Dynamite and Rampage.

The promotion is spearheaded by Tony Khan, with MJF and Jamie Hayter being the current men's and women's world champions, respectively.

What do you make of the cursing on weekly TV? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

