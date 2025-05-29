Popular former WWE tag team to debut at major international show

WWE has released several popular acts in recent years, but many of them have found work in AEW and on the independent scene. One of wrestling's most popular tag teams, MxM Collection, is now set to make its debut at an international event.

Mansoor and Mason Madden, formerly known as Maximum Male Models in WWE, joined AEW in July 2024. The two quickly became fan favorites in All Elite Wrestling and its sister promotion, ROH, but they've also remained active in the indies.

Now, MxM is making its way to Japan. DDT Pro-Wrestling, which has friendly ties with Tony Khan's promotions, recently announced that Mansoor and Madden will make their debut in the promotion on June 29. The two will compete at DDT's King of Kings: The Stormy June Showdown at the historic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Check out the announcement below:

"🚨BIG NEWS!! On the June 29th Korakuen Hall AEW's coolest and sexiest Tag Team Mansoor and Mason of MxM Collection will make their DDT Debut! @suavemansoor @GREATBLACKOTAKU Are you ready to touch tips!? #AEW #AEWDynamite #ddtpro," the promotion wrote.

Former WWE tag team recently added to AEW's official roster

Although Tony Khan signed MxM Collection last summer, it's taken a while for the former WWE tag team to fully integrate with AEW and ROH. However, they were recently added to the company's website.

Mansoor & Mason Madden have primarily been featured in Ring of Honor, but they did get a spotlight on the AEW Revolution Zero Hour pre-show earlier this year when they teamed up with Johnny TV.

It seems that Tony Khan plans to utilize them more on television, as eagle-eyed fans noticed their addition to AEW's official roster earlier this month.

The two have never won a championship together—even in WWE, where they were a popular but somewhat underutilized act. Whether they can climb the ranks of All Elite Wrestling's tag team division remains to be seen.

