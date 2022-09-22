Popular rapper Cardi B shares three-word message to current champion in AEW following Dynamite

Hip-Hop megastar Cardi B has sent a three-word message to current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

It is no secret that Cardi B is a huge pro wrestling fan. She has previously talked about WWE in her tweets. The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw Jade Cargill interacting with hip-hop legend Trina. The champion said to the latter, “I’ll see you on Friday at Rampage,” to which Trina replied, “You see me now.”

The Grammy Awards-winning rapper shared a clip of the interaction between the two celebrities and added a clever caption to it.

“MY MOOD ALWAYS!” Cardi wrote.

Cargill was quick to take note of the tweet from the popular rapper and came up with a reply of her own.

“Run it up! Let me know when you want to come through 💅🏾@iamcardib,” Jade wrote.

Cardi B loved the Edge and Lita duo in WWE

The duo of Edge and Lita emerged as one of the most iconic on-screen couples during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The storyline between the aforementioned stars and Matt Hardy was quite a spectacle after Lita betrayed the latter to join forces with the Rated-R Superstar.

In a recent tweet, long-time fan Cardi B expressed her love for the couple and the era. She also revealed that she is a huge fan of WWE legend Trish Stratus.

"I used to love them….they was such a se*y a** couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple," the rapper wrote.

With her interactions with wrestling promotions increasing, it remains to be seen if Cardi will appear on AEW or WWE soon.

