"Such a se*y a** couple" - Popular rapper Cardi B comments on WWE star Edge and Lita's on-screen relationship 

Popular American rapper Cardi B took to Twitter to comment on Edge and Lita's on-screen relationship.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, the Hall of Fame duo was paired up on WWE TV. They quickly rose to stardom and in 2006. The Rated R Superstar even defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship with Lita by his side.

In a recent tweet, Cardi B claimed that she loved the Edge-Lita duo while showcasing her support for fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

"I used to love them….they was such a se*y a** couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple" wrote Cardi B.

Check out Cardi B's tweet here

Cardi B @iamcardib °°𝓶𝓼°°la edgehead☆⋈ @_shownusofty thank god they showed edge and lita because no one has EVER done it like them. thank god they showed edge and lita because no one has EVER done it like them. https://t.co/EzNqynEdWX I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple twitter.com/_shownusofty/s… I used to love them….they was such a sexy ass couple …This was truly my wwe era …even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple twitter.com/_shownusofty/s…

Stratus and Lita were arch-rivals back in the day and are considered pioneers of women's wrestling in WWE. They even won the WWE Women's Championship on multiple occasions.

Interestingly enough, Stratus will be returning to WWE TV on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, which will emanate from Toronto, Canada.

How did fans reacted to Cardi B's tweet regarding Edge and Lita?

In reaction to Cardi B's tweet related to Edge and Lita, fans referenced the likes of Bayley, Tori Wilson, and others and even asked the rapper's opinion on them.

Twitter user @updatesofcardi also questioned if Cardi B would ever transition to the professional wrestling world and compete inside the squared circle.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter below:

The 11-time world champion is currently feuding with The Judgment Day after being booted out of the faction earlier this year.

On this week's RAW, he will cross paths with Damian Priest in a singles competition. He will eventually hope to get in the ring with Finn Balor, the man who replaced The Rated R Superstar in his faction.

Do you want to see Edge vs. Finn Balor in WWE? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil