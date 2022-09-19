Popular star details the impact of Jeff Hardy's AEW debut on his career 

AEW star Wardlow has commented on the impact of watching Jeff Hardy's debut in All Elite Wrestling on his career.

The current TNT Champion has been a fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" since his childhood. While Jeff's issues with addiction are not unknown, Wardlow too walked the wrong path for a period of time. When Jeff Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite to reunite with Matt Hardy, Wardlow was present backstage watching the whole segment unfold in front of his eyes.

Wardlow appeared on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. The 34-year-old stated that Jeff Hardy's debut made him feel proud of what he has done to win the battle against addiction.

"It is a beautiful thing that is overwhelming. It's overwhelming on a daily basis, how much damage I did to my life and to be able to get it all back and fight for it back and be here and be sitting next to this man. It's like, no matter how much wrong I did in life, it's moments like these that make me realize everything was done. Everything happened for a reason and this is absolutely the path that I'm supposed to be on, and I'm absolutely exactly where I'm supposed to be" (H/T - Fightful)

AEW star Wardlow describes the feeling of watching Jeff Hardy's debut in front of his eyes

The AEW star's segment took place just after the reuinion of the brother's on the Dynamite episode.

In the same interview, Wardlow described watching the segment as "wild" and "mind-blowing."

"The wild thing is is that segment happened right before I went out. So I had like this crazy moment. I'm getting ready for my segment and I hear the Hardy Boys music play and Matt & Jeff Hardy are out there and there's a Swanton being hit. This is all happening moments before I'm walking out to cut a promo that still is mind-blowing to me. I mean, how much wrestling I watched growing up and how much I obsessed with it, and how far off track I got after high school, for a while seemingly ruin my life and my dreams. I mean I went down a really bad path for a while with drugs and alcohol and depression and sort of finally make it into finally be in this company." (H/T - Fightful)

Wardlow is currently in his first reign as the AEW TNT Champion. He defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight match on the July 6, 2022, episode of Dynamite to wrap the belt around his waist.

