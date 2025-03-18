Popular star makes a huge announcement after ending 5-year run in AEW: "After taking some time to reflect and recharge"

AEW has parted ways with several notable stars in the first few months of 2025. A release from WWE or AEW can often feel like the end for some talents, but a lot of talent bounce right back and continue their careers elsewhere. A fan-favorite was surprisingly released from the Jacksonville-based promotion but is now coming back with a big announcement.

Leyla Hirsch began her wrestling journey in 2017 and debuted for AEW in October 2020 after working around the world. The Russian grappler arrived with a Dark loss to Hikaru Shida, a day before failing to dethrone Serena Deeb for the NWA World Women's Championship on Dynamite. Hirsch was then on the shelf for more than a year after suffering an injury in April 2022. Tony Khan mostly booked the 28-year-old in ROH until it was recently revealed Hirsch's contract wouldn't be renewed.

Legit Layla is now back to work after her recent release from All Elite Wrestling. The Moscow native took to X today to announce that she is returning to the indies, which comes after her recent Bloodsport announcement. Hirsch included her contact information and made it clear that she is taking bookings.

"After taking some time to reflect and recharge, I'm beyond excited ot announce that I'm BACK on the independent wrestling scene! I've missed the rush, the fans, and the adrenaline that comes with stepping into that ring. I'm ready to bring the passion and the performance you know and love! Now accepting bookings! Serious inquiries only. Email: [email protected]," Leyla Hirsch wrote.

Hirsch last wrestled on December 20 at ROH Final Battle. She came up short against Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet in a 12-minute match. Her last AEW bout came on Collision last June, where she and Lady Frost were defeated by Toni Storm and Mariah May.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for Wednesday

AEW Dynamite will air live from Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, NE, on Wednesday, while Collision will also be taped. Below is the updated lineup:

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

International Championship Eliminator Final: Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy

Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy World Championship Street Fight: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

All Elite Wrestling will also tape the Slam Dunk Collision episodes on Wednesday, to air at 11 pm ET after NCAA on Saturday and Sunday.

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend against Adam Cole with everyone banned from ringside on Saturday's episode, while Hologram and Komander will face Dralistico and The Beast Mortos on Sunday's show.

