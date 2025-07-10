Popular star officially announces his return at AEW All In 2025; huge challenge laid down

A popular personality has just officially announced that they'll be in attendance this weekend at AEW All In: Texas. This will be their first appearance for the company in four months.
Big Boom A.J., in addition to being famous as a TikTok icon alongside his son Big Justice, has proven that he can wrestle on a big stage, having competed on several of the promotion's shows in the past. He was last seen in the ring at Revolution in March as he was in trios action alongside Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe, and they took on Johnny TV + MxM Collection.
A.J. took to X/Twitter to announce that he will be in action this Saturday at All In: Texas. He revealed that he'll be taking on a member of the Don Callis Family. He did not reveal who this was, but he mentioned how he could take on any of them. He also revealed that he'll have his family and all those important to him by his side as they'll look to take down the faction.
"I came to Texas for one reason only, to take down the Callis Family. So Don Callis, it doesn't matter if you say Trent Beretta, if you say Josh Alexander, if you say Lance Archer, if you say Hechicero, or even if you say that no good Rocky Romero. Big Boom A.J. is coming to the ring right here at Globe Life Field and I am taking down the Callis Family, and at my side will be Big Justice, The Rizzler, all the people right here from Texas, the people from Texas that I love, the people right here at Globe Life Field. We are coming, we are coming to AEW All in this Saturday, and we are taking down the Callis Family." [0:01-0:40]
AEW All In's match card is full of several blockbuster matches
As of writing, eight matches have been made official for the show's match card. These include several title matches and other bouts that could alter the landscape of AEW.
See the full match card below.
- Men's World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page
- Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
- Winner Takes All: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
- The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay
- TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
- World Tag Team Championship: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy
- Men's & Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches
It was reported that this may not be the final set of matches, as there are plans to add another match featuring several top competitors. This could be made official during one of the remaining AEW shows before Saturday. It remains to be seen what this match could be.