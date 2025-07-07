AEW planning to add blockbuster match to All In 2025 - Reports

Following what looks to already be a blockbuster match card, it has been reported that this may not be the final look for AEW All In: Texas. There could be some last-minute additions to the show.
As of now, eight matches have been made official for the pay-per-view. Two of these were added following last night's episode of Collision. This was the three-way tag team match between Hurt Syndicate, JetSpeed, and The Patriarchy, and Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.
At the time of this writing, this year's edition of All In has significantly fewer matches than its predecessors. Fightful Select has reported that more blockbuster matches could be added, given that there is still almost a week till the show. The report notes that a match with several performers is one of those that is set to be made official before the show.
What does the AEW All In: Texas match card look like currently?
As of writing, AEW All In: Texas has eight matches scheduled, with five of these being major title matches. The others include both the Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches, and the high-stakes tag team match with The Young Bucks' EVP roles on the line.
Check out the full match card below.
- Men's World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page
- Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
- Winner Takes All: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
- The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay
- TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
- World Tag Team Championship: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy
- Men's & Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches
A possible addition to the card may be The Opps vs. The Death Riders for the World Trios Championships. Last night on AEW Collision, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta dropped the challenge, but this has yet to be made official. They are without a third man, seeing as PAC is still out of action. A resolution for this may happen just right before All In.
Nevertheless, this match card seems to be one of the most stacked ones in the company's history.
