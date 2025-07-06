The Hurt Syndicate's title reign could be in serious jeopardy at AEW All In 2025

A major announcement has been made regarding The Hurt Syndicate's AEW World Tag Team Title reign at All In 2025. The dominant faction has a risk of losing their titles without being pinned.
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship since January and have overcome every challenge so far. After months of dominating the tag team division, their title reign may be in jeopardy following the latest announcement.
It was officially announced after tonight's Collision that Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin would defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) in a three-way tag match at All In 2025.
While Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey have been feuding with The Hurt Syndicate for weeks, Christian Cage and Nick Wayne also entered the title scene after winning their recent match. Christian made his intentions clear about winning the World Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago.
Since the match is a three-way contest, The All Mighty and Shelton could lose their title without even being pinned or submitted. As a result, The Syndicate's World Tag Team Title reign could be at serious risk on July 12.
