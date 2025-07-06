Jon Moxley walks away in frustration after major attack in AEW

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley expressed his frustration regarding a shocking attack on Dynamite last Wednesday. A major challenge was also issued during a backstage segment that aired on this week's Collision.
On AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, "Hangman" Adam Page challenged Jon Moxley to a Texas Death Match for the World Title at All In 2025. After a huge brawl involving The Death Riders and The Opps, Moxley eventually accepted the challenge. In a shocking moment, Page took out Marina Shafir before leaving the ring.
During the latest episode of Collision, AEW aired a backstage video of what happened after Dynamite went off the air. An interviewer asked Moxley for his reaction to the development. However, a frustrated World Champion shoved him. Nonetheless, Claudio Castagnoli had something to say during the segment.
Claudio addressed The Opps' interference in The Death Riders and Adam Page's segment on Dynamite. The Swiss Cyborg went on to challenge Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW World Trios Championship at All In 2025 as well.
While The Death Riders look to settle their score with The Opps, Jon Moxley must be looking for retribution on Page after he attacked Marina Shafir. It will be interesting to see what transpires at All In on July 12.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!