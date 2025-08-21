Popular star pulls out of AEW Forbidden Door 2025; announces heartbreaking injury

A last-minute change will take place at Forbidden Door this weekend, as a major AEW star has suddenly pulled out of the show due to injury. His replacement for the match has now been revealed.Nine matches have been made official for the pay-per-view, including major title bouts, grudge matches, and some never-before-seen dream contests. One of the matches set to be featured on the show is the reunion match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, as they were scheduled to take on Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.The legendary duo addressed this earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, but it appears that the other team will be undergoing some changes. Nick Wayne has announced that he won't be in London this weekend because he broke his foot during a skirmish with Cope and Christian last week. He was upset by this as he claimed that he was robbed of a chance to compete at Forbidden Door.The Prodigy was not fully distraught, as he had a backup plan for this Sunday. It was then revealed that Luchasaurus would be his replacement for this weekend. This was another ghost from Christian's past coming back to haunt him. The former TNT Champion hasn't been seen in almost a year after dealing with some life-threatening lung issues. He is very fortunate to have made a full recovery.The long-awaited AEW reunion match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage has just hit a major roadblock, as they are now dealing with a much bigger problem in Luchasaurus. They both have a history with him, and he is someone who cannot be easily taken down.It remains to be seen whether they will be able to stay on the same page and prove why they are known as arguably the greatest tag team of all time.