"Worldly statement for professional wrestling" - Popular star reflects on iconic match with Chris Jericho at non-AEW event

AEW star Kenny Omega has commented on his iconic match against Chris Jericho in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The two superstars squared off at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 event, which took place on January 4, 2018, in Tokyo. It was a No Disqualification match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, where The Best Bout Machine emerged as the winner.

In a recent Busted Open Radio episode, the AEW star highlighted how the bout possibly changed professional wrestling.

"But with Chris, that was a very special time where we could kind of make a worldly statement for professional wrestling or at least try to, from where it’s, you know, where I came from was beautiful wrestling and where you came from was beautiful wrestling and heck," said Omega.

Omega added that people thought his match with The Wizard would never materialize before the event:

"When we put it together, it still ends up being beautiful wrestling and pretty exciting and cool because it was a match that people thought could never happen and I think it gave people a taste of how fun and neat it could be if everyone just kind of worked together." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

AEW star Kenny Omega comments on the atmosphere in the Tokyo Dome during his bout with Chris Jericho

NJPW's biggest annual event, Wrestle Kingdom 12, was held in a jampacked arena with over 40,000 people in attendance.

On the same podcast, Omega highlighted how the show's atmosphere allowed him to showcase his remarkable in-ring skills against Jericho.

"So an incredible atmosphere and I think that’d be a great way to show kind of a little of what I’m all about because it really is just a mix, an amalgamation of everything. I don’t represent one style or claim that I’m one certain style of wrestling. I just try to take the best of my surroundings and make the best of it and appropriate to the scenario that I’m in." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, combinedly known as The Elite, will be in action at All Out this Sunday in the final of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Their opponents for the show are yet to be confirmed.

What are your thoughts on Omega vs. Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 12? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh