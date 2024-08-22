Popular star returning to AEW TV after nearly 2 years

A major luchador is getting ready for his return to AEW television after a long hiatus. The star in question is none other than Fuego Del Sol.

The 28-year-old was signed to AEW from 2020 until his departure in June 2023. Fuego Del Sol's last appearance was on February 20, 2023, when he lost to Juice Robinson on AEW Dark. The Luchador recently made his shocking return to the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor which led to many fans wondering whether he'll appear on All Elite Wrestling Television in the future. The highflyer recently had some major news to share with the fans on social media.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Fuego Del Sol revealed that he's returning to television on Rampage. He is set to compete in singles competition against Roderick Strong.

"Look who’s back on TV baby! Watch Rampage tomorrow night"

Fuego Del Sol claims that his AEW run fizzled out after Cody Rhodes left the promotion

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. However, during the end of his tenure in All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes was teaming up with Fuego Del Sol which also helped the young star get more TV time in All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview with Fightful, Fuego Del Sol revealed that Cody Rhodes leaving All Elite Wrestling hurt his position in the company.

"What a fun little thing while it lasted. It was only four matches, but it took the world by storm. It was really just a way for Fuego II to stay in ring shape. He felt like he was cutting too many promos on TV. It was great for me because it guaranteed me to be at TV every week. When Cody leaves, I don’t have that guarantee to be at TV every week, it slowly hurt my standing within AEW." [H/T: Ringside News]

The American Nightmare is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31. It will be interesting to see who walks out of Germany as the champion.

