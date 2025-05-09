Popular star returns to AEW TV after 229 days; loses to Ricochet on Collision

AEW star Ricochet defeated a 38-year-old star who returned to the promotion after more than seven months of absence. The match took place on the latest edition of Collision. This was One and Only's second victory in a row.
The former United States Champion has become one of the most entertaining stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Despite multiple losses, he manages to stay relevant. This week on Dynamite, he teamed up with The Young Bucks to take on Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey. Shockingly, the Highlight of the Night pinned The Realest star.
Meanwhile, Angelico was absent from AEW TV for over 227 days. However, he was present on ROH shows. His last match in the company took place on September 21, 2024, when he lost to Konosuke Takeshita.
Tonight on Collision, the two stars showcased their extraordinary skills. After a hard-fought battle against Angelico, The One and Only star emerged victorious in the highly athletic bout.
Following the match, Ricochet brutally assaulted former WWE star Zach Gowen. Moments later, their match was made official, and the duo will face off at the upcoming Beach Break edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if The Highlight of the Night continues his streak.