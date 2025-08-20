Popular star spoils he's returning to AEW just before Forbidden Door 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:19 GMT
AEW fans could get a huge surprise [Image Credit: AEW's X]

Forbidden Door is just a few days away, and fans are losing their minds over the AEW X NJPW collaboration event. MJF and Hangman Page will wrestle in a high-stakes contest for the AEW World Championship. Ahead of the pay-per-view, the Tony Khan-led promotion will be in Glasgow, where Dynamite will take place. A major hometown hero could drop by the show.

Grado, a wrestler from Scotland, is a popular star in the pro wrestling industry. He wrestles on the independent circuit. The 37-year-old star has been a fan favorite and a multi-champion. He recently teased that he would be on the upcoming Dynamite episode.

While speaking with ITR Wrestling, Grado revealed that he might manage to drop by on the go-home show of Forbidden Door.

"Here’s the deal. I don’t want to spill the beans, but I might just dribble a little bit of hot sauce tomorrow night. AEW is going to be in Glasgow. Now, I might not be ‘All Elite’… I’m probably more ‘All You Can Eat.’ I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but I can assure you, by hook or by crook, front door, back door, under the ring, I’ll be there. AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, bring it on!” he wrote. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
AEW veteran Taz will miss Forbidden Door

Taz has been commenting in the company for many years now. However, he had to take multiple hiatuses due to health issues.

While writing on X, the ECW veteran revealed that he will not be part of the Forbidden Door week due to a couple of doctor appointments.

"I will be off this week, a combo of doctor's appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R, & [sic] most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to[o] well w/very [sic] long flights at the moment. Hope [yo]u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor!" Taz wrote.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the upcoming edition of Dynamite in Glasgow.

Edited by Angana Roy
