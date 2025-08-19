  • home icon
  • BREAKING: AEW Veteran Confirms He Will Miss Forbidden Door 2025

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 19, 2025 14:56 GMT
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is set for August 24 this year. [Image from AllEliteWrestling.com]

A prominent AEW personality has announced that he will miss Forbidden Door 2025 due to specific physical issues. The veteran will also be absent from the upcoming Dynamite episode.

We are just a few days away from Forbidden Door 2025, and the Jacksonville-based promotion has left no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that the PPV is a success. The event's card features some marquee matches, including Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship and a Lights Out Steel Cage Match, with Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks.

Amid the stage being set, veteran All Elite Wrestling broadcaster Taz took to X to reveal that he would miss the PPV in London, England, on August 24 and the upcoming episode of Dynamite due to medical reasons.

"I will be off this week, a combo of doctor's appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R, & [sic] most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to[o] well w/very [sic] long flights at the moment. Hope [yo]u all enjoy #AEWDynamite & #ForbiddenDoor!" he wrote.
AEW legend Taz supports WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's recent comments on modern pro wrestlers

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who is known to make controversial statements now and then, recently said that today's wrestlers would be better off if they copied him more.

Taz caught wind of this comment and took to X to address it, agreeing with The Hitman.

"So Bret Hart said recently in an interview about today’s current wrestlers… 'They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.' I agree with him. From [an] in-ring psychology, pacing, intensity, & [sic] safety perspective, he’s 1000% correct, IMO. And it’s not just him; it’s many wrestlers from the past," Taz wrote.
It is worth noting that Taz's perspective and his explanation behind it led to fans agreeing with the veteran in the comment section.

Edited by Yash Mittal
