"I agree with him" - AEW veteran comes in support of Bret Hart after he makes controversial statements

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart received support from an AEW legend after his recent controversial statement. The veteran also explained why he agrees with Hart's opinion.

AEW veteran, Taz, recently posted a message on X/Twitter, agreeing with Hart's controversial take. Aside from being one of the legends in the pro wrestling business, Bret Hart is known for his controversial statements regarding some topics as well. Recently, The Hitman claimed that today's wrestlers would be better if they copied him more.

Taz took notice of the above statement from Hart and shared his thoughts on X. The ECW legend said that he agreed with Bret and also explained why it was true for many wrestlers from the past as well:

"So Bret Hart said recently in an interview about today’s current wrestlers… 'They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.' I agree with him. From in ring psychology, pacing, intensity & safety perspective he’s 1000% correct IMO. And it’s not just him, it’s many wrestlers from the past," Taz wrote.

AEW veteran replied to a fan not agreeing with Bret Hart

A fan on X responded to Taz agreeing with Bret Hart about copying him, saying he finds old matches too slow and prefers faster matches involving stars such as Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. Taz replied to the fan by detailing how injuries can affect the current wrestlers' careers:

"Well, that’s something u like then that’s great… Some people like vanilla, some people like chocolate… as for me, I LIVED it…wasn’t watching & passing judgement. So, I need multiple joints in my body replaced. I’m in pain every day for years (my career choice). I’d rather not see these current athletes, the same way in 20 to 30 years. Because when you’re waiting for MRI results, or you’re in the pre-op room or you recovering from the surgery… The only ones 'with you' are the small group of family who actually love you👍," Taz wrote.

It will be interesting to see if more people from the wrestling fraternity address Hart's recent statement.

