Bret Hart says wrestlers need to copy him to be "better off"

Several WWE and AEW wrestlers, across the rosters alike, consider Bret Hart to be the greatest of all time. It seems that the legend has the same belief, as he has made a bold claim that stars nowadays should just embody him to be better off in the industry.It is no secret that The Hitman is a major influence on many current stars, with the likes of CM Punk and FTR being quite vocal about this and even using several of his moves. Hart has constantly spoken about his style of wrestling being the best, and he has even called out or openly criticized some of the recent styles to emerge in the industry.Appearing on the Masked Man Wrestling Show, Bret Hart revealed that a lot of stars approached him out of respect and asked permission if they could use his moves. He appreciated this and took this as a great compliment. He then claimed that wrestlers today would be much better if they copied him.Interestingly, CM Punk is one of those who openly uses his move, and Hart recently revealed that he believed that Punk was the best in-ring wrestler today.“A lot of guys give me the courtesy of calling me and asking me, saying, ‘Would it be okay if we do this on TV. We want to do this as a sign of respect, but I wanted to ask you first. I don’t want to steal your moves without asking.’ After you retire, it’s fair game, they can help themselves to all my moves. I don’t need them anymore. I take it as a compliment and whenever I watch wrestling and I see something that is obviously a salute, I take it as a huge compliment, especially from the wrestlers today. They’d all be a lot better off if they copied me more.” [H/T - Fightful]Bret Hart openly criticized Gunther for his style of wrestlingOne of the top stars in the industry today that Bret Hart has called out was Gunther. Apart from their segment on TV with one another, where The Ring General said to the WWE Hall of Famer that his all-time favorite wrestler was Goldberg, it seems they have had conversations about wrestling styles.During the same interview, the Hitman claimed that he had no respect for the former World Heavyweight Champion's wrestling style, especially the chops he delivers that genuinely hurt. He called him out for this and had said this to his face, saying that this was unprofessional.&quot;I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy, sh*t wrestling when guys like Gunther... and I’ve told him this to his face, it’s bullsh*t. When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional. I wrestled guys, never hurt anybody.&quot; [From 28:15 to 28:35]Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBret Hart says that he told GUNTHER to his face that his style of wrestling and his chops are ‘bulls**t’ and calls it ‘lazy s**t wrestling’: “I don't want to sound like I'm tooting my own horn all the time, but the best wrestling has to pretend to be real. I mean, that's what IIt is no secret that Bret Hart is critical of wrestling today. He has also previously called out AEW as a whole for their presentation and booking.It remains to be seen if any other stars end up getting on his good side.