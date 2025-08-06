"It's bullsh*t" - WWE Legend Confronted Gunther Over His Wrestling Style

A WWE legend has revealed that they confronted Gunther over his wrestling style, more particularly a move. The Ring General has been booked dominantly since joining the company in 2019, right from his NXT UK days. After being part of the main roster, the Austrian has had a lengthy Intercontinental Title reign and is already a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

On top of it, he has been lauded for his in-ring skills and for bringing a certain realism to the make-believe world of pro wrestling. His hard-hitting wrestling style, particularly his knife-edge chops, has made him popular among the hardcore wrestling fans.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has said that hurting other wrestlers on purpose isn't exactly professional. Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the Hitman revealed how the art of pro wrestling is to make it look believable without hurting your opponent.

"The best wrestling has to pretend to be real. That’s what I did, I tried to make it as real as I could. Contrary to that Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I mean I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose. I hate it when you’re out there, getting beat up and hurt by a guy for real. Like chops. Whoever won a fight with a chop," he said. [From 26:39 to 27:20]

Bret Hart then talked about how Ric Flair made the chop popular, but the move made no sense to him. He revealed that after wrestling Flair, he used to wake up with bruises on his chest the next day.

"I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy, sh*t wrestling when guys like Gunther…and I’ve told him this to his face, it’s bullsh*t. When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional. I wrestled guys, never hurt anybody." [From 28:15 to 28:35]

Gunther has made a name for himself in WWE, wrestling intense, physical, and hard-hitting matches. The former NXT UK Champion has usually garnered praise for his wrestling style, but Bret Hart may want him to tone down those painful-looking chops.

Gunther to take time off from WWE - Reports

At SummerSlam, Gunther lost his World Heavyweight Title to CM Punk after another physical match, dominated by him for the most part. Toward the end of the match, The Ring General was seen bleeding from the face, with commentators pointing out he had hurt his nose on the announce table.

Notably, before SummerSlam, it was reported that Gunther would require time off from WWE to undergo nose surgery. Thus, it appears the spot at the PLE, where he injured his nose, was planned all along.

Right now, it is not known exactly for how long Gunther will be out of action.

