Bret Hart names the best wrestler today

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:50 GMT
Bret Hart:
Bret Hart is a WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE legend Bret Hart has named the wrestler he thinks is the best in the ring today. The Hitman is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his era and knows a thing or two when it comes to action inside the squared circle.

In the modern era, WWE stars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Gunther, and others are regarded as the best workers between the ropes, while there are also other names, such as AEW's Kenny Omega, in the conversation.

However, Bret Hart had a different pick when it came to naming the best wrestler of the current era. During a conversation with Complex Sports, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked who he thinks is the best wrestler of the modern era. Though he revealed Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns as his favorites, the Canadian named CM Punk as the best pro wrestler today.

"Oh, there’s a lot of really good wrestlers. I mean, I’m a forever Rey Mysterio fan, you know, like, I always, I love watching Rey, even now today, especially as he gets older. But I’m also a big fan of Roman Reigns. I think if I had to answer the question, I’d say CM Punk,” he said. [From 0:05 to 0:21]
CM Punk has long admired Bret Hart and even paid a tribute to the veteran with his in-ring gear for SummerSlam last year, inspired by The Hitman's attire at the same PLE in 1997.

Bret Hart predicts the winner of a big SummerSlam 2025 match

CM Punk will lock horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam 2025. This will be Punk's chance to win his first WWE title since his return to the promotion in November 2023.

This won't be an easy task, given how The Ring General has dominated the field since his call-up to the main roster.

However, during the same interaction with Complex Sports, Bret Hart said that The Second City Saint will beat Gunther and capture the World Heavyweight Championship in New Jersey.

''Oh, yeah, I think so [on CM Punk beating Gunther at SummerSlam],'' he said. [From 0:24 to 0:26]
Fans won't have to wait long to see if The Hitman is right on this occasion.

