CM Punk admits to "ripping off" WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam

CM Punk was very honest when he admitted to "ripping off" a legendary WWE Superstar at SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Punk wrestled Drew McIntyre in his first match back after a tricep injury, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.

The Second City Saint famously tore his triceps at the 2024 Royal Rumble. This put him out of action for more than six months and even forced him to miss WrestleMania XL. He feuded with McIntyre throughout his recovery and eventually faced his rival at SummerSlam that same year. The main stipulation of the match was that Rollins, who didn't like Punk and McIntyre, was the special guest referee.

In a sneak peek of CM Punk's appearance on Stephanie's Places, The Straight Edge Superstar revealed the inspiration for his SummerSlam attire. It was Bret Hart's signature pink and black colors from SummerSlam 1997 when he fought The Undertaker, with Shawn Michaels as guest referee.

"The significance to this, so 1997 SummerSlam main event was Bret vs. Undertaker with Shawn Michaels as the referee. CM Punk-Drew McIntyre years later, with Seth Rollins as the referee. I’m just ripping off what Bret wore," Punk said. [From 01:10 to 01:26]

Check out the video below:

While CM Punk matched Bret Hart's attire, Drew McIntyre entered with a coat similar to what The Undertaker had in that same match. Seth Rollins even wore a sleeveless referee shirt like Shawn Michaels when he officiated the main event of SummerSlam 1997.

One of CM Punk's dream matches is against Bret Hart

CM Punk grew up idolizing Bret Hart, who has nothing but praise for The Second City Saint whenever he has a chance to talk about him. Punk told Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco in an appearance on Nightcap back in January that one of his dream matches was against The Hitman.

"Bret Hart would be a dream for me because that is a guy I looked up to when I was a kid. That’s a guy that helped get me into this sport from an interest perspective and that’s a guy who, to this day, I could text Bret right now and be like, ‘What’s up? I have a question and need some advice.’ He’ll hit me back right away. Much love to him," Punk said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

At the age of 46, Punk still has plenty left in his tank. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for The Best in the World.

