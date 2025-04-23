  • home icon
Popular TikToker's appearance confirmed for AEW All In 2025 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 23, 2025 02:28 GMT
AEW All In: Texas is taking place on July 12th in Arlington, Texas [Photo: AEW Official Website]
AEW All In: Texas will take place on July 12 in Arlington, Texas

A popular TikTok sensation has just confirmed that they will be around for this year's edition of AEW All In. However, there has yet to be any confirmation on what this means for the show.

The Costco Guys emerged as an unexpected duo in the squared circle, making appearances for the Tony Khan-led promotion. Big Boom A.J. has competed in two matches for the company, with his in-ring debut at Full Gear last year and his second match at Revolution last month. He has been accompanied ringside by his son and another social media icon in The Rizzler.

The TikToker took to X/Twitter to reveal that they will be around for All In: Texas this July. He promoted the show to his fans, as he told them that it would be the company's biggest show on American soil. He did not reveal specific details regarding their appearance or whether he'll be in action at the event.

"Of course, July, the big AEW show All In, its going to be the biggest AEW show ever on American soil. Can't wait to get down there and bring the BOOM with Big Justice and maybe even The Rizzler." [0:35-0:48]
Big Boom A.J. reveals they have all signed an AEW contract

At Revolution in early March, Big Boom A.J. teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe as they took on MxM Collection and Johnny TV.

During the media scrum for the pay-per-view, A.J. revealed that he and his son, along with The Rizzler, have all signed contracts with the company. He mentioned that this meant that they would be there for a while, and there would be more appearances to come.

"Yes, I am officially with AEW right now, so. [and you are undefeated] Yeah, undefeated. I'm on a contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler. So, yeah, we are going to be here for a while."

In his two matches with the company so far, the TikTok star has had a great showing, and his son has been enjoying the ride so far, as he has even gotten involved during the matches. What do you think could be in store for them at All In: Texas?

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

