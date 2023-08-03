Popular WWE name says she was pushed by Mark Henry to join the company

A popular WWE name has discussed AEW announcer and coach Mark Henry's role in her joining the sports entertainment giant.

Henry has had a long and illustrious career in WWE, winning the World Heavyweight Title and ECW Championship. But, apart from his in-ring contributions to the company, the World's Strongest Man has also contributed a lot behind the scenes and has been responsible for scouting new talents, like Bianca Belair, for the company.

WWE announcer Samantha Irwin has shared the story of how Mark Henry was responsible for her joining the company. Talking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Irwin said she was working in Las Vegas for various stage productions when the pandemic hit and derailed everything.

But one day, she woke up to find Mark Henry tweeting her pictures and videos and asking if she ever thought of joining the Stamford-based company.

"So this path is just, it's very interesting because the pandemic happened and that derailed everything, so all the shows shut down. was living in Vegas at the time and I was working in a bunch of different stage productions in Vegas and we're all just kind of sitting around and one day. This is real.. okay. One day I woke up and Mark Henry was quote tweeting my pictures and my videos and he was like, WWE is calling. Have you ever thought of getting into wrestling?"

Irwin shared her excitement about getting the unexpected message from the Hall of Famer and replied that she was not an athlete but wanted to join WWE in whatever role she could contribute. Henry said that he could get her a tryout.

"And I was like, I called my brothers. I'm like, this is crazy. I messaged Mark Henry on Twitter and.. I was like absolutely, 100% yes. I am not an athlete. I don't really know what. I could contribute, but I'll do anything, you know, for it. So he said, OK, well, I can get you a tryout…"

Samantha Irwin, known for her strong and dynamic voice, has worked for NXT, SmackDown and is currently serving as an announcer on RAW. The star is currently engaged to Ricochet.

Logan Paul invoked Samantha Irwin's name during an in-ring segment on WWE RAW with Ricochet

Logan Paul and Ricochet have been at odds ever since their participation in the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the PLE. During the clash, they were involved in a dangerous table spot.

During their in-ring segment on RAW, Logan Paul taunted King Ricochet by bringing his fiance, Samantha Irwin's name into the conversation. This angered the 34-year-old superstar and led to a brawl between the two athletes.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NjKsMkqOTv When @LoganPaul’s face-to-face with @KingRicochet once again turns volatile, The Media Megastar gets the best of The One and Only prior to battling him at #SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Ricochet are set to compete at SummerSlam 2023 PLE in a grudge match.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.