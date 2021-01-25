Bianca Belair shares the story about how Mark Henry discovered her

Bianca Belair shared the story of how Mark Henry discovered her after he commented on a photo she posted on social media. Mark Henry was the one who got the EST her WWE tryout.

Bianca Belair is a WWE Superstar currently working on SmackDown. Before becoming a member of WWE's roster, Belair was a successful track and field athlete who competed in hurdles. She made her debut on WWE's developmental brand NXT in 2018, and the rest is history.

The most recent episode of WWE Chronicles revolves around Bianca Belair and the trials and tribulations she had to go through on her journey to the main roster. While talking about starting a new chapter in life, she discussed how she was scouted and discovered by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

"You know, I'm starting a new chapter of my life, I want to find the kid in me again. I want to go back to who I was before the world told me who I was supposed to be. I went out there in a pink tutu, literally, glitter's flying everywhere, and it was so much fun. There was video footage of all this stuff online. My sister-in-law texted me, she was just like, 'Oh my god, your nephew just was going crazy right now because Mark Henry commented on your photo'. I was like, that's fake. So I ignored it. Then he actually ended up DMing me, 'I want to invite you out to one of our camps,'," said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair revealed that she was inspired to make that video after her brother sent her footage of women doing CrossFit. She would marvel at the video, stating that she had never seen anything like it, and it made her feel like she had to do this.

Bianca Belair's WWE career so far

Bianca Belair's athleticism and flair have taken her far in her short WWE career. She debuted on WWE's developmental brand NXT in 2018 and was promoted to the main roster within two years.

As things stand, Belair is currently involved in a high-profile feud with fellow SmackDown Superstar Bayley. The two recently competed against each other in an obstacle course, which the EST won. Belair and Bayley have declared their entry into the Royal Rumble, and both women will want to throw the other over the top rope if the two come face-to-face during the match.