Popular YouTuber with over 1.5M subscribers wants his pro wrestling debut against Adam Cole 

Another star has recently expressed their interest in facing Adam Cole. Chris Danger, known to many as YouTuber DenkOps, will be making his wrestling debut soon and revealed that he signed a contract to face the Panama City Playboy.

After gaining fame and recognition for making intriguing content, Danger's YouTube channel has amassed over 1.5 million subscribers. Two years ago, however, he made the transition to professional wrestling, and he has been training and making appearances on Deadlock Pro Wrestling as a manager.

A few days ago, Chris Danger took the mic during DPW Spark to address his debut, saying he already had a match in place. He gave a message to his "opponent," saying he had been waiting for this moment since he was a kid and was looking forward to the match. He ended his promo by saying Adam Cole's signature catchphrase, confirming that he would be his opponent.

"This is all I’ve ever wanted and the fact that you are going to be standing across this ring from me means more to me than you ever know. So I don’t want to take up a lot of your time, I’ll just leave you with this. When it happens, when we step in this ring, I swear to God, we are going to set the world on fire… Bay Bay.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Adam Cole received special recognition recently

Just yesterday, AEW star Adam Cole received the Human Highlight Award at KultureCity's 2023 KultureBall event. He was accompanied by his partner Britt Baker, who was able to take pictures and videos of his acceptance of the award.

Cole was given the award due to his inspirational comeback from injuries over the past year. He addressed this during his acceptance speech. KultureCity's main advocacy was to help those with sensory impairments, and they have been partners with AEW since its inception as a promotion.

Expand Tweet

Adam Cole is currently booked for two matches at AEW's biggest event to date, as he challenges for both the ROH Tag Team Title and the AEW World Championship on the same night.

Do you think Adam Cole will be successful in winning both titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here