AEW star Adam Cole wins special award

Ahead of his blockbuster match against MJF at AEW All In next Sunday, Adam Cole took a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, to receive a very special award.

Cole spent the better part of last year on the sidelines due to a severe concussion he suffered at the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Although he made a one-off appearance just over a month later, he remained absent from the promotion for the remainder of 2022.

On the January 11, 2023, episode of Dynamite, Cole made a surprise return and graciously thanked his supporters for all the love he received while on the sidelines.

Adam Cole received the Human Highlight Award at KultureCity's 2023 KultureBall event for his perseverance to overcome his health issues and return to the ring.

KultureCity is a non-profit organization that works to make events more inclusive for those with sensory impairments. Their relationship with AEW dates back to the early days of the promotion, with the partnership being the brainchild of Brandi Rhodes and Mick Foley.

Adam Cole will face his "best friend" at AEW All In

Having recently won KultureCity's Human Highlight Award, Adam Cole will be hoping to add another prize to his collection when he challenges his "best friend," MJF, for the AEW World Championship at All In.

Cole and Friedman are seemingly delivering one of the hottest storylines in wrestling right now. However, many have forgotten that their relationship blossomed from an incredible match between them a few months ago.

Fans will be hoping to replicate some of this magic when they head over to Wembley Stadium on August 27. But given the undeniable talent of both stars and the fact they have the wrestling world eating out of the palms of their hands, their upcoming bout being a success is hardly in doubt.

