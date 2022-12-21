Brandi Rhodes was approached by WWE legend for major non-wrestling project 

Brandi Rhodes has been associated with Kulture City since her tenure with AEW and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently disclosed how he approached her for an alliance with the non-profit caterer for people with sensory needs.

Brandi Rhodes had a stint with WWE for nearly three years on their developmental brand as the ring announcer. Following her release, she had a brief tenure with IMPACT Wrestling for a year.

At All Elite Wrestling, she took on the role of Chief Brand Officer (CBO) in addition to competing in the ring. In February this year, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He appeared on WrestleMania 38 and was actively engaged in a feud with Seth Rollins. While there have been rumors afloat about her potentially returning to the ring soon, there has been no confirmation on the matter.

On the latest edition of 2 Lies and 1 Truth, Mick Foley recalled how Brandi assisted him when he needed contact with Kulture City for making wrestling venues inclusive to all:

"It was Julian Maha, who had founded a group — Kulture City — to help people on the [Autism] spectrum, or who might suffer from other disorders, basically reach their fullest potential in life," Foley said. "Julian wanted to make wrestling venues ... inclusive. He asked if I had any contact with AEW, and I just reached out to you, and the rest is history." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes (Catch Mick's full podcast interview on Thursday!!) Mick Foley tells the story of how he and I teamed up to bring Inclusion and Autism Awareness to wrestling!(Catch Mick's full podcast interview on Thursday!!) Mick Foley tells the story of how he and I teamed up to bring Inclusion and Autism Awareness to wrestling! ❤️ (Catch Mick's full podcast interview on Thursday!!) https://t.co/oUu61xctyf

Cody Rhodes to potentially return to WWE and pick up feud with Seth Rollins

At WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a nearly six-year absence as against Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The two men continued to feud over the next three months for the next few premium live events.

Prior to his match at Hell in a Cell in June this year, The American Nightmare suffered a torn pec which resulted in a subsequent injury. He was reported to be out of in-ring action for about six to eight months.

It was recently reported that the 37-year old star could potentially fully recover by Mania season and most likely to return and avenge his rivalry with The Visionary.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era WWE is planning to resume the Rollins vs Rhodes feud when Cody returns from injury (Wrestling Observer) WWE is planning to resume the Rollins vs Rhodes feud when Cody returns from injury (Wrestling Observer) https://t.co/YKMLwQGLp0

Upon his return, Rhodes made it clear that he was aiming for the undisputed WWE Championship to continue his father's legacy.

