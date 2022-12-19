WWE has plans for Cody Rhodes when he returns - Reports

WWE reportedly has plans for Cody Rhodes to renew his rivalry with Seth Rollins when he returns from injury.

Rhodes returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Seth Rollins complained to former CEO Vince McMahon about not having a match at the biggest show of the year and Vince said he will face an opponent of his choosing at WrestleMania.

Vince's selection was revealed to be former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare defeated Seth in his first match back, then again at WrestleMania Backlash. However, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle leading into their bout at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Cody somehow still wrestled in the match with the injury and left a lasting impression with fans before stepping away. The Visionary brutally attacked Rhodes on RAW following Hell in a Cell and Cody has not appeared since.

Dave Metlzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are plans for Rollins and Rhodes to continue their feud and there will be "more talk" about the two soon.

Former WWE writer is not optimistic about Cody Rhodes' return

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo isn't too optimistic about The American Nightmare's upcoming return to the promotion.

Vince noted that WWE already has a full main event picture, and stars like Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley rarely get a moment to shine. Russo claimed that Cody Rhodes will likely fall into that grouping as just another star that will receive lackluster booking when he returns.

"You know, see that's what s*cks. They eat everybody up. Braun, they eat up Lashley, they eat up Drew. This is just a fresh body for them; that's what it is. I mean it's a fresh body they can eat up, that's all its gonna be at the end of the day bro. Honestly," said Russo. (3:00 - 3:22)

Cody Rhodes said that he returned to the company to go after the "big one". It will be interesting to see if his attention turns to Roman Reigns once his rivalry with Seth Rollins is complete.

Are you excited about the possibility of another match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes