"WWE is the big one!!! Thank you Cody!" - Wrestling fans explode to Cody Rhodes seemingly disclosing the real reason behind his departure from AEW

By Kaushik Das
Modified Oct 30, 2022 08:57 PM IST
'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes

The wrestling world recently reacted to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes disclosing the real reason behind his AEW exit.

The American Nightmare had a three-year stint in All Elite Wrestling before his departure from the company earlier this year. Rhodes made his WWE return against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, his first in-ring encounter in the sports entertainment juggernaut in six years.

Cody Rhodes recently clarified why he left AEW, after being asked by a fan on Twitter. He said that he didn't leave because of any issues with The Elite or CM Punk and that they got along well. Rhodes then stated that a "personal issue" and him "wanting to go for the big one" were the primary reasons for his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Twitterati erupted soon after, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

WWE is the big one!!!Thank you Cody! twitter.com/CodyRhodes/sta…
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Then why book yourself into a place where you couldn't win the AEW championship and have to settle for the other brand instead?
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX When you keep calling the company's title "the big one," you definitely still undermine the other one you worked at lol
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX You made it clear that you left cus of unfinished business with WWE and not leaving the way you want it too. People still make it up that you left because of this, this or this
@CodyRhodes @VocalMercenary @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Exactly even Cody knows the big one can only be in WWE that the main event still is and will always be
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Hope you return home to AEW one day.
@CodyRhodes @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Hopefully one day—after winning the top title in WWE—you’ll see the AEW World Championship as the “Big One” and come back to finish your creation.
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX So AEW is not the big one then. OK. Understood.
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX For The Record, Matt Jackson Started AEW and you just followed! Still riding off those coattails too
@CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX Thank you for setting the record straight. So tired of all these fans blaming The Bucks and Kenny like they knew you all personally.

AEW star Wardlow recently opened up on Cody Rhodes jumping ship to WWE

While speaking during his appearance on the Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat, Mr. Mayhem said that he misses The American Nightmare's presence in the locker room.

Wardlow added that Cody Rhodes had a positive influence on the talent backstage in AEW:

"I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room.” Wardlow added: “He does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around."
Cody Rhodes has revealed that his WWE comeback was the best 3-months of his life.I can't wait for his return. https://t.co/HpkyPpSDEd

While Wardlow is currently one of the top champions in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see if he moves to WWE in the future.

Did you like Cody Rhodes' return to the sports entertainment juggernaut at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
