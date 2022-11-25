Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is far from optimistic about how WWE would book Cody Rhodes when he returns from injury.

There's constant chatter about who will best 29 other men to gain the opportunity to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. While some fans think it would be Cody Rhodes, others think The Rock would make his blockbuster return and win the match.

Another candidate whose name has popped up of late is CM Punk, amid talks with AEW for a contract buyout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo first expressed reservations about how Cody Rhodes would fare amid WWE's stacked main event picture. He cited examples of stars like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman, pointing out their lackluster booking.

"You know, see that's what s*cks. They eat everybody up. Braun, they eat up Lashley, they eat up Drew. This is just a fresh body for them; that's what it is. I mean it's a fresh body they can eat up, that's all its gonna be at the end of the day bro. Honestly," said Russo. (3:00 - 3:22)

However, Russo feels that if The American Nightmare is fit to compete at Royal Rumble 2023, he doesn't see anyone apart from him winning the Men's Rumble.

"Absolutely, it's fresh meat, bro, it's fresh meat. Like seriously, I don't see them going any other way if he's coming back," added Russo. (4:32 - 4:41)

Ric Flair wants Cody Rhodes to get a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Nature Boy shared his desire to see Cody Rhodes get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Flair mentioned that considering Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, never wrestled for the gold, earning a title shot would be a cathartic experience for the former.

"I think the run that Roman's had is fantastic and by the way, he texted me today. I hope that Cody [Rhodes] gets a shot at it. You know, he said that it's a chip that his dad never had and that's the only chip that Dusty missed in his career was having the WWE Championship," said Ric Flair.

With so many possible options to win the Men's Royal Rumble, including Cody Rhodes, it's safe to say WWE is spoilt for choice!

