"A chip that his dad never had" - WWE Hall of Famer advocates Cody Rhodes to get a shot at Roman Reigns' championship

Hall of Famer Ric Flair is rooting for Cody Rhodes to get a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 and made it clear that the only reason he came back was to win the WWE Championship for his father, Dusty Rhodes, who never held a world title in Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the latest episode of To Be The Man podcast, Flair praised Reigns' current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, The Nature Boy hopes that Rhodes gets a shot at the title down the road. He further mentioned that Dusty Rhodes never held the WWE Championship, hence it might be a chip on his son's shoulder.

"I think the run that Roman's had is fantastic and by the way, he texted me today. I hope that Cody [Rhodes] gets a shot at it. You know, he said that it's a chip that his dad never had and that's the only chip that Dusty missed in his career was having the WWE Championship," said Ric Flair. [From 37:00 to 37:20]

Ric Flair also previously advocated for Cody Rhodes to get a shot at Roman Reigns

During a previous edition of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke briefly about the heavily rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

He claimed that he would like to see Rhodes get a shot at the title at WrestleMania 39, if not The Great One. Flair said:

"If the Rock happens, that's great. If it doesn't, I would like it to be Cody Rhodes. [He wants Cody to beat Roman] Yes."

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has feuded with Seth Rollins. He beat him thrice, including in his return match at WrestleMania 38.

Flair also spoke about The American Nightmare's collision with his arch-rival, praising Rollins for doing an incredible job in getting the former over. Flair added:

"I thought those matches that Cody had with Seth Rollins were off the hook. And Seth really did a good job getting him over."

Rhodes is currently sidelined with an injury but is expected to be back at some point in early 2023.

