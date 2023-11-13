Possible speculation on whether Jon Moxley will dethrone top AEW champion at Full Gear 2023

Jon Moxley's match at AEW Full Gear 2023 is building up to be one of the most heated feuds in his tenure so far. Betting odds for the pay-per-view have recently been released, which gives an indication of the outcome of his match.

The Best Friends and the Blackpool Combat Club have been clashing for months. In the latest chapter of the rivalry, Moxley is set to have a shot at Orange Cassidy's International Championship one more time.

According to BetOnline's current live betting odds, Jon Moxley is favored to defeat Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear. Mox's current odds are (-200) against Cassidy's (+145), which makes him the favorite to win the bout by a small margin. While this doesn't necessarily predict the end of the bout, based on the storyline and BetOnline's own speculation, The Purveyor of Violence will likely reclaim the belt.

Elsewhere, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin & Sting have a massive (-2000) odd over Christian Cage, Luchasaurs, and Nick Wayne, who only have a (+700) odd to win. Even more interestingly, MJF has a staggering (-5000) odd over Jay White's (+1000), making him the clear favorite to win.

Jon Moxley is set to reunite with one of his oldest friends

Before hitting it big in WWE as Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley established himself on the independent circuit. Across this lengthy tenure, he often teamed up with Sami Callihan, and now the two old friends are set to reunite.

Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that the two will reunite as The Switchblades and take on IMPACT Wrestling The Rascalz. Interestingly, the match comes after a significant amount of speculation that Callihan could be AEW bound.

With Jon Moxley's current position in AEW, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sami Callihan debut in the promotion very soon. Currently, it seems like the Blackpool Combat Club might not last, which opens up a debut during AEW Full-Gear for Callihan.

