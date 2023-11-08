Jon Moxley set to reunite with former WWE Superstar amid rumors of an AEW move

In a surprising turn of events, AEW star Jon Moxley is set to reunite with former WWE Superstar Sami Callihan at the upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal show.

Moxley and Callihan have a long history dating back to their early days in CZW, where they were known as the Switchblades. The two also faced off in many matches. Callihan's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired at the end of September, and since then, he has been taking up bookings for various promotions.

At the Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal event in Los Angeles, which is hosted by former IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan himself, there is a set reunion with AEW star Jon Moxley in a tag team match.

It was announced on Twitter by Wrestling REVOLVER that Moxley and Callihan will take on the team of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of the Rascalz.

The last time they were in a tag team match was in August 2022 when they reunited as 'The Switchblades' at Wrestling Revolver's Cage Sunday FunBey.

The show is also set to feature former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey teaming up with AEW star Marina Shafir in a tag team match.

Former WWE star Sami Callihan was recently spotted with AEW star Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley was spotted with one of his good friends, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan.

Taking it to Twitter, Callihan shared a picture of himself with Moxley at the gym.

“Never know who might show up at the Piledriver Academy. Switchblades,” tweeted Callihan.

Since Callihan became a free agent, Jon Moxley has reportedly been advocating for AEW to sign him after his departure from IMPACT. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan has any plans to reunite Moxley with his former tag team partner in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

