Possible spoiler on Bryan Danielson's AEW future

Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024. Possible spoilers have come to light regarding his future in the company.

Bryan Danielson's wrestling future has been a huge question mark ever since he announced that he would be retiring this year. However, he didn't provide a date for when his final match would take place. But many people believed that it would happen at AEW All In 2024 when he put his career on the line against Swerve Strickland.

However, after a hard-fought battle, Danielson managed to defeat Swerve Strickland and win the AEW World Championship. Following this win, Bryan mentioned that he would not be retiring as the AEW World Champion leaving many to wonder whether this would really be his last year.

AEW recently released the promotion poster for the October 16th edition of AEW Dynamite which will take place after WrestleDream indicating that Danielson will continue to wrestle till then.

Jim Ross signed Bryan Danielson's first contract

Bryan Danielson has grown to become a legendary name in the wrestling business. He has come a long way from his days training under Shawn Michaels to wrestling for ROH to main-eventing WrestleMania. But it was one wrestling legend who first recognized his potential.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that he signed Bryan to his first contract before sending him to train under Shawn Michaels:

"I signed Daniel Bryan his first contract. He and a handful of others, we sent to Shawn Michaels School in San Antonio. That's where he got his first training. But I signed him for not much money. He didn't have any money and he wasn't making any money. So I signed him and we got him to a place where he could afford to live in San Antonio... So I signed him 25 years ago and that's a lot of miles and a lot of bumps and we all know how hard he works," JR said. [From 10:58 to 11:47]

Bryan Danielson has accomplished a lot in his storied career and is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world.

