Potential Aleister Black replacement in AEW named

Aleister Black left AEW earlier this year. Now, what some are considering his potential replacement in the company has been named.
Black formed the House of Black several years ago in AEW. The group initially consisted of himself, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King before they added Julia Hart to their ranks. The House of Black dominated AEW for the next few years. However, after Black left the company earlier this year, the group was renamed as Hounds of Hell. Recently, Julia Hart teamed with Kris Statlander on the 17th April episode of Collision against Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone. Her performances seemed to have impressed Brody King.
During a recent interview with Phil Lindsey of Grapsody, Brody King said that he would love to see Julia Hart team with another girl and even campaigned to bring Kris Statlander into the Hounds of Hell:
"Whether it’s singles success, trios, tag, we kind of have all bases covered. Julia is a former singles champion. I’d love to see her with another girl. Her and Kris Statlander just won their match. They’d be a great tag team. Bring Kris Statlander into the Hounds of Hell." [H/T Fightful]
Bill Apter commented on Aleister Black's WWE return
After Aleister Black departed AEW, WWE didn't waste time in playing vignettes teasing his return on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, he interrupted The Miz and laid him out with the Black Mass before striking his signature pose in the ring.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter expressed his excitement over the former AEW star's return:
"Black is back, and he makes a very intimidating presence. I am looking forward to seeing what they are gonna do with him." [0:26 onwards]
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Malakai Black.