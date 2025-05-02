Aleister Black's WWE return prompts comment from veteran (Exclusive)

Aleister Black recently returned to WWE after weeks of hints for the fans. As expected, this has generated significant buzz in the pro wrestling community, and veteran journalist Bill Apter has also commented on the comeback.
Aleister Black had quite a successful run in NXT back in the late 2010s, culminating with him becoming the NXT champion. After he was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, he ended up in AEW, directly confronting Cody Rhodes at the time. The following years saw him receiving sporadic pushes in Tony Khan's company, where, despite being used irregularly on screen, he amassed a sizable fanbase with his character work and his House of Black stable.
On the April 25 episode of SmackDown, Aleister returned to WWE to pit himself against The Miz, laying him out flat with a Black Mass. Speaking about the return on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:
"Black is back, and he makes a very intimidating presence. I am looking forward to seeing what they are gonna do with him." [0:26 onwards]
Bill Apter wants Aleister Black to revive a WWE faction
According to Bill Apter, the Wyatt Sicks have already fizzled out in prominence, and the addition of Aleister Black could be just the thing to revive the group.
Speaking on an episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, the veteran journalist stated that repackaging Alexa Bliss and putting Aleister Black in the stable could be a good idea to bring back the Wyatt Sicks' importance.
"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work."
It remains to be seen what is next for Aleister Black in WWE.
