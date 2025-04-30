Only Aleister Black can save top SmackDown faction, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Aleister Black made his triumphant return to WWE on April 25, the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, only he could save a top SmackDown faction that is "fizzling out."

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, long-time wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter shared his honest thoughts on The Wyatt Sicks, who were moved to SmackDown but have yet to be utilized on the blue brand.

According to Bill Apter, unless Aleister Black joins the group, they aren't compelling to him. He also urged WWE to repackage Alexa Bliss:

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work." (10:04-10:40)

You can watch the full video below:

WrestleVotes noted that while the idea was to bring Alexa Bliss back with The Wyatt Sicks, he has not heard anything about their future status as of now.

WWE appeared to recreate an AEW moment with Aleister Black's return

Aleister Black made a huge impact and immediately targeted The Miz, but did you know that this was a moment parallel to his AEW debut as Malakai Black in 2021?

From the look of things, WWE recreated the moment between Aleister Black and Cody Rhodes in AEW, as The Miz wore the exact same white suit. It's clear why they couldn't recreate the moment with Cody Rhodes, especially because he wasn't there.

However, some would argue that this would make for a more interesting post-WrestleMania story. The American Nightmare was given well-deserved time off after being the face of the company for over a year and the leading babyface since 2023.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on SmackDown for the former NXT Champion.

