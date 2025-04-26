WWE blatantly reproduces AEW moment during Aleister Black's SmackDown return

Aleister Black has returned to WWE after four years. From 2021 to 2025, he was signed to AEW, where his on-screen name was Malakai Black. In the Tony Khan-owned company, he was moderately successful. Even though he once held the AEW World Trios Championship, he never won a singles title.

It appears that Black's first rival on his World Wrestling Entertainment return is going to be The Miz because he took him out on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion was in a white suit and formal shoes when the Anti-Hero attacked him. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes wore the exact all-white outfit when Black debuted in All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, the attack on Miz was similar to the attack on the American Nightmare.

It's evident that the Stamford-based company blatantly reproduced AEW in the above segment. Hopefully, this time around, Triple H and his team will book the 39-year-old as a mega star.

Dutch Mantell does not see the hype behind Aleister Black

Aleister Black has thousands of fans worldwide. However, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell does not find him interesting.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the 75-year-old called the Anti-Hero's appearance weird and added that he would struggle to get over it.

"Aleister Black, I’ve seen him a couple of times, but nothing clicked for me. He’s just a guy in there that’s got a beard, he wears a lot of dark stuff, and he looks weird, but weird in what way? I have seen weird people you kind of like, but you don’t know about this guy.....Unless the fans feel that within the first two weeks, he’s done. He’s gonna have hard time getting over," said the former WWE personality.

The former Malakai Black had a successful stint in NXT, where he once won the NXT Championship.

