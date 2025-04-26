What happened to Aleister Black's eye? The truth explained following WWE SmackDown

After a month of teasers, former WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black returned at the latest Friday Night SmackDown episode. The ex-AEW star showed up during The Miz’s segment on the blue brand. The Anti-Hero made his shocking return and hit The A-Lister with a vicious Black Mass, leaving him motionless on the canvas and left.

The Dutchman had a heartwarming return to the Stamford-based promotion as fans chanted “Welcome Back.” Although Black seemingly had the same theme and gimmick, one of his eyes was different from the other, which raised questions about what had happened to his eye among the WWE Universe. In what appears to be the simplest answer, he has continued to sell the injury he sustained in 2020 when he was up against Seth Rollins and his disciples.

On the July 27, 2020, edition of RAW, Rollins ordered Buddy Murphy to punish Black, who injured the Dutchman’s eye using the edge of steel steps.

Later on, the former NXT Champion continued to wear contact lenses to sell the kayfabe injury, and apparently, he is still selling the battle scars.

Aleister Black’s wife won the WWE Women’s United States Championship

This week’s edition of the blue brand will forever be etched as one of the most memorable nights for Black’s wife and SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega, as her husband is back in the Stamford-based promotion. Not only that, she also won the Women’s United States Title, defeating the inaugural US Champion Chelsea Green.

Vega was visibly emotional, having a perfect night on the blue brand. She shared a social media post with WWE CCO Triple H, posing with her title, and posted a picture of her with Aleister Black having a personal moment.

"What is life right now 🥲#ANDNEW," wrote Zelina Vega.

With Black back in WWE and Vega becoming the second women’s US Champion, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the real-life couple in the coming months.

