Numerous stars have jumped ship from AEW to WWE ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative direction. Malakai Black, fka Aleister Black, could be the latest addition to the list, with the company even seemingly teasing his arrival. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the 39-year-old could face a hard time upon his return.

Black was a part of the global juggernaut from 2016 to 2021. He was released from his contract in 2021, after which he joined AEW. However, he left the company earlier this year, and many reports have noted that he will be returning to his old hunting ground. WWE has also been airing mysterious vignettes on SmackDown over the last few weeks, which many believe are for Aleister Black.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that he has never been impressed with Aleister Black.

"Aleister Black, I’ve seen him a couple of times, but nothing clicked for me. He’s just a guy in there that’s got a beard, he wears a lot of dark stuff, and he looks weird, but weird in what way? I have seen weird people you kind of like, but you don’t know about this guy." [From 32:31 to 32:46]

The former WWE manager added that Black could have a hard time getting over in the company if the fans don't connect with him:

"Unless the fans feel that within the first two weeks, he’s done. He’s gonna have hard time getting over." [From 33:20 onwards]

The vignette seemingly teasing Aleister Black's return to WWE also revealed the possible date of his return. The 39-year-old looks set to make a comeback on next week's SmackDown.

