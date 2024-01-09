Potential big shot at Tony Khan following WWE RAW

The USA Network, which is the broadcasting partner of WWE RAW, seemingly took a cheeky dig at the President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, perhaps for his recent comments regarding Cagematch ratings.

Ever since the inception of AEW back in 2019, Tony Khan has managed to stand toe to toe with the world's biggest wrestling promotion, WWE. However, the company CEO has had an upward battle due to the criticism his product is prone to getting.

The current broadcasting partner of WWE RAW, USA Network, has seemingly taken a hilarious shot at Tony Khan, perhaps citing his recent comments. Recently, TK cited Cagematch website ratings to boast about the quality of the promotion's shows throughout 2023 and the comment took the internet by storm.

USA Network's official X (Twitter) social media handle reacted to a tweet regarding the promo between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal this week on RAW. It was perhaps a direct shot at the AEW CEO and President, as they mentioned the Cagematch ratings. The account was replying to a tweet from Raj Giri, who stated that Rollins and Mahal have a storied history.

"What was the cagematch rating?"

Tony Khan compared AEW Dynamite ratings decline to WWE RAW

Recently, AEW Dynamite hit record-low numbers in terms of TV ratings. Tony Khan addressed the ratings decline by comparing WWE RAW's ratings the same week while speaking on the Worlds End media call:

"You say Raw is down 8% and Dynamite's down 10%. That's very similar, and both of those are ahead of the decline in cable television. Cable television is down a lot more than 10% year-over-year. And both of us, Raw is down 8% and Dynamite down 10%, are beating the hell out of gravity. And both of us are looking at a big pay raise this year, for Dynamite and Raw." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, the competition between the two major wrestling promotions is heating up and it remains to be seen how the shows perform in the coming weeks in terms of TV ratings.