Potential details about AEW: Fight Forever video game emerge on Amazon

A recent Amazon UK listing for AEW: Fight Forever has seemingly indicated the platforms the video game is due for release, plus a product description.

AEW's debut video game is currently in development by Yuke's, a Japanese studio responsible for WWE games from 2000 to 2018. When the game was announced in November 2020, it was revealed that the director of classic wrestling titles WWF No Mercy and Def Jam: Vendetta would be involved.

Although details have remained scarce, Gematsu posted an Amazon listing from the UK advertising the upcoming game. The description appears to confirm that the title is coming to PlayStations 4 & 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The December 31st, 2022 release date is a placeholder release date, as the final date is yet to be announced. The distributor has also been named THQ Nordic, with THQ previously publishing some of Yuke's WWE titles.

The game’s product description appears to shine some light on gameplay, including revealing some match types that are set to be included.

Combines nostalgic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves

Talent roster combines the biggest legends to enter the ring pus brand new, high-flying AEW stars!

Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death, and online co-op multiplayer matches!

Online co-op multiplayer!

Tag team matches feature a sequence of team maneuvers performed with simple commands

Are fans hyped for the release of AEW: Fight Forever?

One of the more notable details to emerge was that the title could be making its way to Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is a less powerful console when compared to PlayStation and Xbox, so some users, like the one shown below, raised their eyebrows at the platform's mention:

"Who the hell wants it on the Switch?"

Others staked the case for additional match types, like the user below who felt Blood & Guts should make it into the promotion’s video game debut:

"They better have Blood and Guts"

"Yuke's and THQ (Nordic) reuniting after nearly a decade of being apart"

A considerable number of users expressed their delight at seeing Yuke's and THQ Nordic working together on the title. It appears that AEW: Fight Forever is doing well to gage the interest of nostalgic fans of the 2000s wrestling games.

