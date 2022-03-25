Potential plans for Cody Rhodes' character after WWE debut - Reports

Heading into WrestleMania season, the potential debut of former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes in WWE has been dominating headlines for quite some time. According to recent reports, there is an update on how The American Nightmare could be presented in WWE.

In a post on Twitter, WrestleVotes noted that a couple of very high-profile people in WWE have spoken to Vince McMahon about Cody Rhodes' potential arrival in the company. They have asked the WWE Chairman to present the former TNT Champion exactly as he was featured in AEW.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here. Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here.

This includes the overall presentation, ring gear, theme, and pyro that Rhodes was known for. The tweet noted that people speaking to McMahon believe that the visual impact of Cody's arrival as The American Nightmare will be essential in his new surroundings. In doing so, WWE would aim to maximize the shock of Rhodes jumping ship.

A number of sources have noted over the last couple of weeks that the former Intercontinental Champion has signed a contract with the company. It seems like it's only a matter of time before Rhodes appears on WWE TV.

MJF commented on Cody Rhodes potentially signing with WWE

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes #AEWDynamite I get he’s a “bad guy”, but he’s been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he’s become one the best friends I’ve ever had. Thank you @The_MJF I get he’s a “bad guy”, but he’s been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he’s become one the best friends I’ve ever had. Thank you @The_MJF #AEWDynamite https://t.co/x6e7eFEt9A

Rhodes shocked the world when he left AEW. Likewise, MJF has been stirring the pot. The Salt of the Earth's contract will expire in 2024, and he has stated multiple times that he's open to joining WWE. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he spoke about the former AEW EVP leaving:

“I wish him the best of luck, I really do," said MJF. "I hope he finds happiness, and I hope he makes a boatload of money. Have we had our issues in the past? Absolutely. Do I love him as a human being? Maybe not. But I respect him as a businessman. (...) I respect what he’s doing as a businessman, and quite frankly, by 2024, if people have an issue with me leaving to go make real money, then me and him are going to be fighting on the same exact island." (H/t: Fightful)

Cody Rhodes was one of the most high-profile opponents MJF faced on his rise to stardom. Could we see them both in the same company by 2024? The wrestling world will just have to wait and see.

You can catch up on the full results of AEW Dynamite via this link.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Cody Rhodes? Yes No 4 votes so far