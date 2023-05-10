Potential spoiler on the AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing 2023

The wrestling world is abuzz with excitement as AEW prepares for its highly anticipated pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing 2023. The announcement of a Fatal 4-Way Match has taken things up a notch, as fans eagerly anticipate the clash of the Four Pillars of All Elite Wrestling.

The Four Pillars – MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry – will go head to head in a match that promises to be unforgettable. The stakes are high, with Maxwell defending his AEW World Championship against the other three formidable wrestlers.

Online sportsbook BetOnline has released its betting odds for the AEW World Championship Fatal 4-Way match at Double or Nothing. The current favorite is MJF, with odds of -5000, while Darby Allin has odds of +500, Sammy Guevara at +600, and Jack Perry at +800.

While MJF may be the favorite, anything can happen in the ring, and the other three competitors are no pushovers. Fans can expect a night of intense action and thrilling moments as these four talented wrestlers collide in what promises to be one of the most exciting matches in AEW history.

Double or Nothing 2023 will take place on May 28th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wrestling fans from around the world will be eagerly watching as the Four Pillars of All Elite Wrestling compete for the championship belt.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno discusses the hottest heels in WWE and AEW

Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on Jim Cornette's comments about WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio and AEW World Champion MJF. While both wrestlers are known for their heel personas, Jim Cornette suggested that Dominik would not surpass MJF as the best heel by the end of 2023.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno disagreed, saying that Dominik has recently garnered more "nuclear heat" than MJF.

"I think nobody would disagree that MJF is a better performer... However, you could argue who has more heat right now, it's Dominik....I'm sure, I am positive that MJF would love to be getting the type of heat that Dom's getting right now. I mean, if you're a heel, you want Dominik Mysterio heat," Inferno said.

These comments have sparked debate among wrestling fans about who has more heat and which wrestler is the better heel.

Who do you think will be the winner in the fatal four-way at Double or Nothing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes