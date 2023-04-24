Disco Inferno says major AEW star needs "Dominik Mysterio heat" to become top heel in the business

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently reacted to Jim Cornette's comments about WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio and AEW World Champion MJF.

The Judgment Day member and The Salt of the Earth are two of the biggest heels in their respective companies today.

While Dominik is yet to experience world title glory like Friedman, his long-running feud with Rey Mysterio has put him on the map in WWE. Despite his meteoric rise, Jim Cornette recently asserted that Dominik Mysterio wouldn't surpass MJF as the best heel before the 2023 ends.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said MJF doesn't have the same level of nuclear heat as Dominik Mysterio has garnered lately:

"I think nobody would disagree that MJF is a better performer... However, you could argue who has more heat right now, it's Dominik....I'm sure, I am positive that MJF would love to be getting the type of heat that Dom's getting right now. I mean, if you're a heel, you want Dominik Mysterio heat," Inferno said.

Konnan chimed in and added that the Long Islander does a lot of sh*t that prompts people to cheer him on despite his cocky personality:

"I think that the problem with [MJF]. I've seen him get really good heat. But he also does a lot of sh*t that makes you kind of like him, and Dominik doesn't. He doesn't do entertaining," Konnan added. (2:33 onwards)

What does AEW star MJF have to say about Dominik Mysterio?

MJF has broken his silence on the ongoing fans' comparison between him and the Mexican-American wrestler.

Last week, The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter to heap praise on Dominik:

"I think Dom is fantastic. I think these are clickbait articles to start wars amongst fans by creating toxic battles which then reinforces discourse under your articles which in turn forces the algorithm to push your tweets and your website so you make money off of hate. I love it," Friedman twitted.

With Friedman teasing igniting a bidding war between WWE and AEW next year, it will be interesting to see if he jumps ship to feud with The Judgment Day member.

