Why did Rey Mysterio defeat Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39? Likely reason for the surprising outcome

The first night of WrestleMania 39 saw Dominik Mysterio lock horns with his father Rey Mysterio, in a high-profile match. However, things didn't turn out too well for ex-Con Dom as he succumbed to a loss in the end.

This came as a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe as Rey Mysterio was the underdog going into the match. While the betting odds had predicted a win for Dominik, WWE had Rey prevail over his son.

As you may know, Dom has dominated the entire feud leading up to WrestleMania 39. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has gotten the better of his father on several occasions in this feud.

It could be argued that a potential loss for The Ultimate Underdog just a day after his induction into WWE's Hall of Fame wouldn't only have been humiliating but would have seriously undermined him. Hence, the company had The Luchador defeat his son to end the night on a high note.

Another possible reason for Rey's win could be that the company is looking to prolong this feud. While there were rumors of The Master of 619 hanging his boots for good after WrestleMania 39, recent reports have squashed those murmurs. Hence, another potential showdown between the pair could be on the cards later this year, which could potentially be Rey's final appearance in a match.

It wouldn't be surprising if ex-Con Dom comes up with an excuse for his loss at WrestleMania 39 before challenging his father for a potential showdown down the line.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio was an entertaining affair at WrestleMania 39

In retrospect, it would not be wrong to say that Rey Mysterio's showdown against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 lived up to the hype. The duo complimented each other well inside the WWE ring.

The high-profile bout had fans invested in it right until the end. While Finn Balor and Damian Priest tried interfering in the match, the creative team had Legado Del Fantasma make a surprise appearance to take out the Judgment Day duo.

During the closing moments of the match, Dom tried pulling a chain out of the opposite corner, which Damian Priest had hidden there for him.

However, Bad Bunny made his WWE return and took the chain away from Dominik. Following that, Rey delivered a devastating 619, followed by a Frogsplash to pin his son.

