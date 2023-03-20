"Dom feels more organic" - Wrestling world claims that Dominik Mysterio is better than top AEW champion

The wrestling world has reacted to a huge comparison between WWE star Dominik Mysterio and current AEW World Champion MJF.

Since turning heel and joining Judgment Day, Mysterio has arguably been at the top of his game in WWE. He is currently feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio. MJF, meanwhile, is enjoying his first championship run in AEW.

A Twitter user recently suggested that Mysterio is better than MJF. In reaction to the post, many fans backed the Judgment Day member and agreed with the take. One Twitter user also claimed that Dominik feels much more "organic" as a heel than the reigning AEW World Champion.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions from fans:

Jusaino @OmarJusaino @EliteClubSOB Dom feels more organic, MJF tries TOO much to get heat. @EliteClubSOB Dom feels more organic, MJF tries TOO much to get heat.

mikeygo @mikeiguesss @EliteClubSOB He just being him and gets hella heat. @EliteClubSOB He just being him and gets hella heat.

lowza 🎯 @lowzaV2 @EliteClubSOB dom has won me over man he’s so ducking good @EliteClubSOB dom has won me over man he’s so ducking good

MsterCryptic @MsterCryptic @EliteClubSOB My lad Ex-Con Dom bodies MJF no cap @EliteClubSOB My lad Ex-Con Dom bodies MJF no cap

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez prefers Dominik Mysterio over MJF

Ricardo Rodriguez recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio and his current run as a heel.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted show, Rodriguez explained why he likes Dominik's work as a heel. The former WWE manager said:

"At first, I wanted to say MJF, but there was a point where I was actually cheering for him. This is something that it could probably stir up some mixed reactions or whatever. A heel that gets cheered is not a heel. So, I've caught myself singing to Jericho's theme as he's coming out. So that would, to me, rule him out as a 'heel' because I'm cheering for him, and I'm singing along. But the only one that I've probably, legitimately have been like, 'Man, f*** this guy,' in a kind way, was probably Dominik because the other ones, I've found myself cheering for them."

Mysterio, who has been paired with Rhea Ripley on television, has crossed paths with Rey Mysterio on several episodes of SmackDown.

However, the veteran WWE star refused to fight his son and stated that the father-son duo wouldn't face one another at WrestleMania 39.

Do you agree with the above comparison between Dominik Mysterio and MJF?

