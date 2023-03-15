"A heel that gets cheered is not a heel" - Former WWE star picks Dominik Mysterio over MJF for big award (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio and MJF have been amongst the standout heels over the past year and are on course for potential long-term success. During this week's UnSkripted, Ricardo Rodriguez revealed why he favored the WWE star over the AEW World Champion.

Rey Mysterio's son has experienced a phenomenal rise since joining Judgment Day and was one of the rightful nominees for Sportskeeda Wrestling's Heel of the Year award.

On the other side of the wrestling landscape, MJF has established himself as AEW's premier talent as he won the world title last year and looks to put together a strong reign in Tony Khan's company. While former WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez was a fan of MJF's work, he didn't consider Friedman a full-blown antagonist.

Rodriguez often found himself cheering for the 27-year-old star, which wasn't the case when he watched Dominik Mysterio perform in recent times. Alberto Del Rio's former ring announcer explained why he chose Dom over several top superstars, as you can view below on Sportskeeda's YouTube Channel:

"At first, I wanted to say MJF, but there was a point where I was actually cheering for him. This is something that it could probably stir up some mixed reactions or whatever. A heel that gets cheered is not a heel. So, I've caught myself singing to Jericho's theme as he's coming out. So that would, to me, rule him out as a 'heel' because I'm cheering for him, and I'm singing along. But the only one that I've probably, legitimately have been like, 'Man, f*** this guy,' in a kind way, was probably Dominik because the other ones, I've found myself cheering for them." [21:00 – 23:11]

Lucha Libre Online's Miguel Perez agreed with Ricardo Rodriguez's pick and also backed Dominik Mysterio to bag the Heel of the Year accolade in the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Dominik Mysterio might have the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39

While Dom has had a few tag title matches, it wouldn't get any bigger for him than to face his legendary father at WrestleMania 39.

As seen on recent WWE shows, the kayfabe angle is likely heading towards the father-son showdown as Rey Mysterio refuses to give in to his son's taunts for a fight.

The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer is expected to eventually snap and give Dominik Mysterio a beating that many feel the 25-year-old deserves. WrestleMania 39, though, should host the long-awaited singles match, and it will inarguably be the most important night in Dominik's career thus far.

