Potential spoiler on Jon Moxley vs. MJF AEW World Championship match result at Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against MJF in the main event of the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, but who will walk away with the gold? Given the recent betting odds, it seems fans might have a better idea.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman cashed in on his opportunity to face Moxley following the champions' successful defense against Hangman Page at the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite. However, MJF claimed he wants to do things the right way and not cheat.

Friedman's claims of wanting to earn the title rather than steal it caused The Firm to viciously assault the Salt of the Earth last week, forcing him to miss the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Despite The Firm's best efforts to make sure MJF doesn't win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, that hasn't stopped the betting odds leaning in Friedman's favor.

According to BetOnline.com, MJF is currently the favorite going into the match with odds of -300 (or 1/3), while Jon Moxley is seen as the underdog with odds of +200 (or 2/1).

This is a stark contrast from the last time Jon Moxley faced MJF for the AEW World Championship, where Moxley went into All Out 2020 as the -177 favorite and Friedman as the +125 underdog.

Will these odds be accurate come November 19th? Only time will tell!

Jon Moxley won't have to worry about one member of The Firm following AEW Dynamite

The AEW World Champion has always prided himself on being a fighting champion and is willing to take on any and all comers. This mentality is exactly why Jon Moxley gave The Firm's Lee Moriarty a chance to earn himself a shot at the crown.

Moriarty faced the champion in an eliminator match, meaning if Taigastyle was able to pick up the victory, he would be next in line after MJF for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



It didn’t really do anything new outside of what they did last week. I also don’t think Jon Moxley needs to wrestle any more going into Full Gear, especially these worthless eliminators Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty was fine for what it was. A random match on TV.It didn’t really do anything new outside of what they did last week. I also don’t think Jon Moxley needs to wrestle any more going into Full Gear, especially these worthless eliminators #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty was fine for what it was. A random match on TV. It didn’t really do anything new outside of what they did last week. I also don’t think Jon Moxley needs to wrestle any more going into Full Gear, especially these worthless eliminators #AEWDynamite

After a valiant effort from the young star, Mox locked in a submission and forced Lee to tap out.

Following the match, Moriarty's stablemate Ethan Page attacked the champion, vowing to take the crown away from whoever wins at Full Gear as he will be part of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Who will walk out of Full Gear 2022 as the AEW World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes