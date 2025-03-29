Potential spoiler on Kenny Omega's blockbuster title match at AEW Dynasty 2025 

Kenny Omega will be having his first title defense next weekend at AEW Dynasty. It has been hinted at by sources in the know that there may be something out of the normal that could take place during the match.

The Best Bout Machine is set to defend his AEW International Championship against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a three-way match. This will be his first title defense since winning the title at Revolution earlier this month.

During a recent edition of the Mat Men podcast, Fightful's Andrew Zarian talked about Kenny Omega's upcoming match and how he believed that this would be a great contest. When asked if he believed there was a chance of the champion losing, he said there wasn't any. He mentioned having a reason to believe so due to having some insider scoop but declined to add any further information about this.

"I'm looking forward to that Mike Bailey and Kenny (Omega) match, you know that three-way. I think that's going to be a bonkers, bonkers match with Ricochet. (On Kenny losing) No. I have a little tiny scoop and I don't know if I can say anything. But I feel a certain thing is going to happen." [0:01-0:20]

Zarian also added he was looking forward to the future match between Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

Mike Bailey says he's been trying to follow Kenny Omega's footsteps

A few days ago, on Dynamite, both of Kenny's challengers had some words to say to him. After his quick win over Blake Christian to open the night, Mike Bailey came and shared a wholesome exchange with him ahead of their match. Ricochet cut them off with a message all the way from his wedding, as he made a bold claim heading into Dynasty.

Speedball got to speak once more about Kenny Omega during his appearance on The Takedown on Sports Illustrated. He acknowledged how he had been looking forward to this match, as he also followed the same path as him, starting off with DDT Pro-Wrestling. He mentioned how following in Omega's footsteps was his major goal.

"I started wrestling for DDT, which is the same promotion in Japan that Kenny Omega came up with. Trying to follow in his footsteps, and I mean that’s been the journey, that’s been the goal for me," he said. [H/T - 411MANIA]

At Dynasty, they'll finally get to share the ring once more. This will be a match that could steal the show, seeing as all three men have great capabilities in the squared circle.

